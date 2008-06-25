How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

US$840 32-inch Digital Photo Frame is Complete Idiot Bait

News flash, guys: a 32-inch Digital Photo Frame is actually a really crappy HDTV with all the tuners and inputs pulled out of it. It is not a photo frame. Selling it as such is a way to use the products weaknesses as its selling point and to remove money from the wallets of the rich and stupid. Seriously, this thing costs more than many fully-functional HDTVs of the same size. Urge to kill... rising...

Yes, this OptiPix SP3200 32-inch HD "Digital Photo Frame" will set you back US$840, which is more than many 32-inch HDTVs from brands such as Sony, Samsung, Sharp and Toshiba. And you can even watch video on it, albeit only when its loaded on from an SD card, making it the most tedious and annoying TV ever. But guys, it has a frame around it! A frame!

But hey, your grandparents like these things, right? Isn't that how you justify their existence? This is just the logical extreme of the complete ludicrousness of this entire genre of products. If you buy one of these things, you deserve to have your credit cards taken away from you for your own good. [Product Page via TFTS]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles