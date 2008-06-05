US$7.29 iPhone Replacement Battery Kit Could Be a Bad Plan

Look, you already spent hundreds of dollars on an iPhone. Unless your battery has run low because you've been cycling it like a baboon, you don't need a new battery. And if you do, it's not June 29 yet, so you're still in your first year of warranty. Go down to the Apple store and get it swapped out. What you probably shouldn't do is buy a US$7.29 iPhone battery + toolkit and replace it yourself. Seriously, you like your phone right? Don't do this. [Dealextreme via Gear Diary via Coolest Gadgets via Boing Boing Gadgets]