65-foot-high Lego Cathedrals Store 19 Billion Pieces a Year

Without a doubt, the Lego brick storage buildings were the most impressive part of my visit to Lego. When I first saw their 20 metre high ceilings, with multiple giant robots going up and down retrieving boxes full of bricks, I felt like I entered the Matrix. Below the thunderous noise of the flying machines, I heard myself shouting: "It's a cathedral." And as you will see in the video, with a total 65.6 square-miles storage area—900 million pieces at any given time—they are indeed The Lego Cathedrals. I was in total awe, and the amazement didn't stop there.