4GB Camcorder USB Pen Captures Your Thoughts On Paper, Video

Camcorder pens often sacrifice the whole "writing" thing in the name of capturing video, but this one from BrickHouse Security does write, and has considerably bigger storage capacity than previous video pens, too. It's a big pricey, but if you're into the whole Maxwell Smart lifestyle it could make a nice, voyeuristic addition to your repertoire. Two hours of battery time per charge, 30 hours of audio and/or video (4GB), and a potential restraining order are available to you for US$250. [BrickStone Security via GeekAlerts]