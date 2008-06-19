US$4300 Kaleidescape 1080p DVD Streamer Reviewed (Still Not Real HD)

Sound & Vision gave a gushing review to the Kaleidescape 1080p player, a DVD upscaler that streams movies from a home server for the price of a nice used car. They especially liked the Gennum VXP video processor chip, which upscales DVD content to vividly sharp 1080p detail, with very accurate colours and high contrast. The Kaleidescape's updated ability to play content without importing it to the server first was also a big draw. But seriously, US$4300? Come on.

It still doesn't play real HD (Blu-ray support won't be around till 2009) like a much cheaper Xbox, AppleTV, Vudu or PS3, and we can already import DVDs for a streamer using the freeware Handbrake. If we did want to play high quality content without importing it, we'd just buy a US$99 upscaling DVD player. Available now, hit the link for the full review, but please don't believe it. [Sound & Vision]