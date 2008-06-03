Update: 3G iPhone To Launch In Australia July 11 on Optus & Vodafone



Update II:Looks like both Optus and Vodafone are launching in Oz on July 11. No pricing at this stage, and no local link in the press release, but Apple have sent through an announcement that Vodafone's launching the 3G iphone in Australia, New Zealand and Portugal on July 11. I've added the press release to the rest after the jump...



Update: Just got a press release from Apple stating that they're launching the 3G iPhone with Optus. Pricing and plans are yet to be announced, although there is a website that you can lodge your interest at. Full press release after the jump...

The dust is still settling, but the local Apple site is back up and it offers a few interesting nuggets. First off, the Australian iPhone will hit shelves on July 11. That means that all our previous guesses about the iPhone launch coinciding with the opening of the Sydney Apple store are false.

There's also no word yet on Australian pricing, nor the ability to preorder on the Apple Store website. Considering that the US$199 and US$299 prices for the 8GB and 16GB models in the US are still locked to AT&T on a 24 month contract in the States, this could mean that we'll see subsidised handsets locally. I'd expect to hear a bit of noise from Optus and Vodafone within the next few hours. After all, it isn't even 5:30 am Sydney time yet.

Hit the jump for the 3G iPhone press release:

Vodafone and Apple to Bring iPhone 3G to Australia, Italy, New Zealand & Portugal on July 11 NEWBURY, England and SAN FRANCISCO—10 June 2008—Vodafone, the world's leading international mobile communications group, and Apple today announced that the highly anticipated iPhone 3G will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal on July 11, and in the Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, India, South Africa and Turkey later this year. iPhone 3G combines all the revolutionary features of iPhone with 3G networking that is twice as fast* as the first generation iPhone, built-in GPS for expanded location based mobile services, and iPhone 2.0 software which includes support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync and runs the hundreds of third party applications already built with the recently released iPhone SDK. "We are very excited to bring iPhone 3G to many of our customers across Europe and emerging markets this summer," said Frank H. Rövekamp, global CMO, Vodafone Group. "Vodafone's extensive, high speed and reliable networks mean customers can enjoy a great Internet and communications experience on their iPhone 3G." "We're excited to work with Vodafone, the world's largest mobile telecommunications company, to bring iPhone 3G to 10 countries across the globe," said Tim Cook, Apple's COO. "We can't wait to get this revolutionary product in the hands of even more people around the world." In addition to availability in Italy through Vodafone, Apple will offer iPhone 3G at its retail store in Rome. Australia, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal will be the first Vodafone markets to offer customers iPhone 3G for purchase on July 11. iPhone 3G will be available via Vodafone on both prepay and contract price plans which will include great value data bundles. Other markets will follow later this year and full details of specific launch dates and price plans will be made available soon by individual Vodafone operating companies. Customers in Vodafone's 10 markets where iPhone 3G will be available can pre-register online and in retail stores in the next few days. *Based on 3G and EDGE testing. Actual speeds vary by site conditions. Vodafone is the world's leading international mobile communications group with over 260 million proportionate customers as of 31st March 2008. Vodafone currently has equity interests in 25 countries across five continents and a further 42 partner networks worldwide. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com. Apple ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II and reinvented the personal computer in the 1980s with the Macintosh. Today, Apple continues to lead the industry in innovation with its award-winning computers, OS X operating system and iLife and professional applications. Apple is also spearheading the digital media revolution with its iPod portable music and video players and iTunes online store, and has entered the mobile phone market with its revolutionary iPhone.

Optus and Apple to Bring iPhone 3G to Australia on 11 July MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO - 10 June 2008 - Optus and Apple® today announced that they will bring the highly anticipated iPhone™ 3G to Australia on July 11. iPhone 3G combines all the revolutionary features of iPhone with 3G networking that is twice as fast* as the first generation iPhone, built-in GPS for expanded location based mobile services, and iPhone 2.0 software which includes support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync and runs the hundreds of third party applications already built with the recently released iPhone SDK. "iPhone 3G is the handset Australians have been waiting for," said Paul O'Sullivan, Optus Chief Executive. "With Optus, more iPhone users can enjoy 3G services as we expand our network to 96 percent of the population by December 2008 and 98 percent by December 2009. We look forward to providing our unique services and content to consumers and business customers via this outstanding handset." "We're excited to be working with Optus to bring iPhone 3G to millions of mobile customers in Australia," said Tim Cook, Apple's COO. "We can't wait to get this revolutionary mobile device in the hands of even more people around the world." With 7.14 million mobile customers in Australia, Optus offers a constantly expanding suite of mobile content and services on Optus Zoo, including Google, MySpace Mobile, MTV Music Store, eBay and Mobile Instant Messenger, as well as high quality content in the areas of sport, news, weather, shopping and lifestyle from some of the best content providers in the industry. Further details regarding the availability of iPhone 3G from Optus including pricing, plans and offers will be announced at a later date. To register your interest, and to secure an opportunity to get your hands on an iPhone 3G from Optus first, go to www.optusiphone.com.au. *Based on 3G and EDGE testing. Actual speeds vary by site conditions. Optus is an Australian leader in integrated communications. The company specializes in a broad range of communications services including mobile, local, national and long distance telephony, business network services, internet and satellite services and subscription television. For more information please visit www.optus.com.au. Apple ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II and reinvented the personal computer in the 1980s with the Macintosh. Today, Apple continues to lead the industry in innovation with its award-winning computers, OS X operating system and iLife and professional applications. Apple is also spearheading the digital media revolution with its iPod portable music and video players and iTunes online store, and has entered the mobile phone market with its revolutionary iPhone.

Apple Introduces the New iPhone 3G Twice as Fast at Half the Price SAN FRANCISCO—10 June, 2008—Apple today introduced the new iPhone 3G, combining all the revolutionary features of iPhone with 3G networking that is twice as fast* as the first generation iPhone, built-in GPS for expanded location based mobile services, and iPhone 2.0 software which includes support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync and runs the hundreds of third party applications already built wi th the recently released iPhone SDK. In the US the new iPhone 3G is priced at a stunning US$199 for the 8GB model, and just US$299 for the 16GB model.** iPhone 3G will be available in more than 70 countries later this year, beginning with customer availability in 22 countries—Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and the US—on July 11. "Just one year after launching the iPhone, we're launching the new iPhone 3G that is twice as fast at half the price," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. " iPhone 3G supports Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync right out of the box, runs the incredible third party apps created with the iPhone SDK, and will be available in more than 70 countries around the world this year." iPhone 3G gives users ever faster access to the Internet and email over their cellular network with quad-band GSM and tri-band HSDPA for voice and data connectivity around the world. iPhone 3G supports Wi-Fi, 3G and EDGE networks and automatically switches between them to ensure the fastest possible download speeds. The new iPhone 3G also makes it easier to multi-task with simultaneous voice and data communications, so with iPhone 3G you can browse the web, get map directions, or check your email while you are on a call. iPhone 3G includes the new iPhone 2.0 software with both the iPhone SDK and key enterprise features such as support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync to provide over-the-air push email, contact and calendar syncing as well as remote wipe and Cisco IPsec VPN for encrypted access to corporate networks. The iPhone SDK allows developers to create amazing applications that leverage the iPhone's groundbreaking Multi-Touch™ user interface, animation technology, accelerometer and GPS technology on the world's most advanced mobile platform. iPhone 3G includes the new App Store, providing iPhone users with native applications in a variety of categories including games, business, news, sports, health, reference and travel. The App Store on iPhone works over cellular networks and Wi-Fi, which means it is accessible from just about anywhere, so you can purchase and download applications wirelessly and start using them instantly. Some applications are even free and the App Store notifies you when application updates are available. The App Store will be available in 62 countries at launch. Additional features available with the iPhone 2.0 software include the ability to do real-time mapping and track your progress with GPS technology, mass move and delete multiple email messages, search for contacts, access a new scientific calculator, turn on parental control restrictions for specified content, save images directly from a web page or email them to your iPhone and easily transfer them back to your photo library on your Mac or PC. iPhone 3G delivers an amazing 10 hours of talk time on 2G networks and 5 hours using 3G, with up to 5 to 6 hours of web browsing, up to 7 hours for video playback and up to 24 hours for audio playback. iPhone 3G takes advantage of MobileMe, a new Internet service that pushes email, contacts, and calendars from an online "cloud" to native applications on iPhone, iPod touch, Macs and PCs. With MobileMe email, messages are pushed instantly to iPhone, removing the need to manually check email and wait for downloads, and push keeps contacts and calendars continuously up-to-date so changes made on one device are automatically updated on other devices. With iPhone, you can even snap a photo and post it directly to a MobileMe Gallery to share with friends and family. Pricing & Availability

iPhone 3G will be available in the US on 11 July for a suggested retail price of $199 (US) for the 8GB model and $299 (US) for the 16GB model in both Apple and AT&T's retail stores and requires a two year contract with AT&T for qualifying customers. iPhone 2.0 software will be available on July 11 as a free software update via iTunes® 7.7 or later for all iPhone customers. For further information about iPhone 3G pricing and availability in the US and internationally, visit www.apple.com/iPhone. *Based on 3G and EDGE testing. Actual speeds vary by site conditions.

**Based on iPhone 3G (8GB) and first generation iPhone (8GB) purchases. Requires new two year AT&T rate plan, sold separately. Apple ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II and reinvented the personal computer in the 1980s with the Macintosh. Today, Apple continues to lead the industry in innovation with its award-winning computers, OS X operating system and iLife and professional applications. Apple is also spearheading the digital media revolution with its iPod portable music and video players and iTunes online store, and has entered the mobile phone market with its revolutionary iPhone.

[Live from WWDC on Giz]