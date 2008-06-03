3G iPhone Has Built-In GPS with Live Tracking

The 3G iPhone's second most persistently rumoured and desired feature (or not), GPS is built in for location service hotness, which Steve says "gonna explode." Location data comes from a combo of cell towers, Wi-Fi and GPS, with live tracking. Looks like Google Maps is still the default interface. Two unspokens: What's it do to that otherwise nice battery life? And where's a carmount? I wonder if those GPS makers are in fact shitting themselves right now.

