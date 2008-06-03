3G iPhone Getting Wireless iTunes Sync via Bonjour?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Reader Julian found these iPhone and iPod touch icons inside Lepard's CoreBundle.Type package after the 10.5.3 update. Why's this interesting at all to you? Because the only other devices that appear here are laptops and computer that connect via Bonjour, Apple's local automatic networking protocol. This leads us to conclude that the iPhone and iPod touch are getting Bonjour support officially (people have shoved Bonjour on there unofficially by way of jailbreak), which could lead to wireless syncing. QED? [Thanks Julian!]

