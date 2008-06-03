3G iPhone - Better Battery Life, GPS Included

AU: Awesome!
B. Lam:
Jason Chen:
GPS is built in. Location services "is going to be a really big deal." "It's gonna explode." They get location data from cell towers, Wi-Fi and GPS. Using GPS data, they can do tracking.jobs is showing someone driving down Lombard street—that really squiggly street in SF—and the dot for his location squiggles around as he's driving (it's a recorded video).
B. Lam:
B. Lam:
B. Lam:
Jason Chen:
"We're doing this with great battery life." The 3G iPhone's standby is 300 hours. 2G talk time is up to 10 hours from 8 hours. 3G talk time is 5 hours. (Jobs says other phones have about 3 hours.) Browsing, 5-6 hours of 3G browsing. Video is 7 hours, and audio is 24 hours.