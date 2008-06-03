How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

3G iPhone: 70 Countries Over The Next Few Months

Jason Chen:

Apple will roll out the iPhone 3G in 70 countries in the next several months.

11:43 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

It's taking forever coloring every single small country in Europe like this. Spain is included, which makes Jesus (Diaz) happy. Lots of African countries now too, as well as Japan. NOT CHINA OR RUSSIA, surprisingly.

11:43 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

11:43 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

How about more countries? They've got 6 countries today, and are expanding to a bunch of countries that I won't type out right now because it's going too fast. He's playing the small world theme. Mexico and Canada are covered, as well as almost all countries in South America.

11:41 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

The second problem gets tackled by Microsoft Exchange and Cisco VPN and various other feature support. Third party applications and SDK takes care of the third issue.

11:40 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles