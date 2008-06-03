3G iPhone: 70 Countries Over The Next Few Months

Jason Chen:
Apple will roll out the iPhone 3G in 70 countries in the next several months.
It's taking forever coloring every single small country in Europe like this. Spain is included, which makes Jesus (Diaz) happy. Lots of African countries now too, as well as Japan. NOT CHINA OR RUSSIA, surprisingly.
How about more countries? They've got 6 countries today, and are expanding to a bunch of countries that I won't type out right now because it's going too fast. He's playing the small world theme. Mexico and Canada are covered, as well as almost all countries in South America.
The second problem gets tackled by Microsoft Exchange and Cisco VPN and various other feature support. Third party applications and SDK takes care of the third issue.
