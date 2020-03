With the 3D drawing pad, your ugly scribbles will look like high-tech masterpieces. The paper on the pad has a special background that makes black pencil marks appear 3-dimensional when seen through those classic blue-and-red specs. A pack of 50 sheets (with glasses) is only US$4, an awesome deal if it really works. I know what you're thinking, but I'm more mature than that. I would use my 3D pad to draw ripe, juicy watermelons and big, long rocket ships. [Product page via Coolest Gadgets]