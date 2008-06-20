3,800-Piece Death Star Diorama Is Coolest Star Wars Lego Ever

Move over Millennium Falcon, because there's a new Best Lego Set Ever in town: the US$400 Death Star. Almost 4,000 pieces of absolute nerdgasmic technological terror now available to order, showing 14 scenes that happened in the no-moon during the original trilogy. We have all the official information and three high definition photos that show every angle of this amazing set, with 21 amazing mini-figs, including Han and Luke dressed up as Lego Imperial Stormtroopers.

#10188 Death Star™

Ages 12+. 3,803 pieces.

$399.99

Recreate the action and adventure of the Star Wars™ movies with the ultimate Death Star™ playset! This detailed battle station features an incredible array of minifigure-scale scenes and accessories from Episodes IV and VI. Its different decks include the Death Star control room, moving turbolaser turrets, hangar bay with TIE Advanced starfighter, tractor beam controls, Emperor's throne room, detention block, Imperial conference room, droid maintenance facility, and the powerful Death Star superlaser, plus much more! Swing across the chasm with Luke and Leia, face danger in the crushing trash compactor, and duel with Darth Vader for the fate of the galaxy. With over 3,800 pieces, the Death Star measures 16" tall and 16½" wide when completed. Includes 25 Star Wars minifigures and droids!

Death Star is a LEGO Exclusive available for pre-order on www.LEGOshop.com starting July 1, 2008 and can be found in LEGO Brand Retail Stores starting September 1, 2008!

Includes the following 7 new and exclusive Star Wars minifigures and droids only found in this set!

Luke Skywalker™ (Stormtrooper outfit)

Han Solo™ (Stormtrooper outfit)

Death Star Trooper (x2)

Phlutdroid™

Interrogation Droid

Death Star Droid

Other minifigures and droids include:

Obi-Wan Kenobi™

R2-Q5™

Emperor Palpatine™

Darth Vader™

Grand Moff Tarken™

Emperor's Royal Guard™ (x2)

Stormtrooper™ (x2)

R2-D2™

C-3PO™

Princess Leia™

Chewbacca™

Luke Skywalker™ (Jedi Knight)

Mouse Droid

Dianoga (Trash Monster)

Luke Skywalker™

Han Solo™

Product Features:

Death Star Control Room

Death Star Turbolasers

Hangar Bay Control Room

Superlaser Control Room

Death Star Superlaser & Weapons Bay

Manned Turbolaser

Emperor's Throne Room

Hangar Bay

Detention Block

Tractor Beam Control

Trash Compactor Scene

Swing over the Gap

Meeting room

Droid maintenance