$25 iDance WALL-E Is One Seizuriffic Lil' Bot

The iDance WALL-E robot—essentially a dancing iPod speaker—is awesomely spazztastic. He busts his moves to the tune of any MP3 player via 3.5mm jack and gives a groovy light show with his eyes. WALL-E also speaks, saying his name in that adorable voice of his ("WaAaaAAaLL-E"). As you can see in the video, he's not as fancy as his very embarrassed $200 big brother, but for $US25 he'll make any Rolly roll for the hills. Hey Hollywood, I smell You Got Served 2. It—that is, the iDance WALL-E—will be out in July. [Disney]