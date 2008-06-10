How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

250,000 iPhone SDK Kits Downloaded

Jason Chen:

There are 3 parts of the iPhone 2.0 software. Enterprise, SDK, and new features. We'll start with the Enterprise (that we saw at the last event).

10:10 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Apple's started the iPhone SDK developer program 95 days ago, and had 250,000 kits downloaded, 25,000 apply to the program, and 4,000 admitted to the program.

10:09 am ON Jun 9 2008

B. Lam:

10:09 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Steve is pulling out the chair analogy. He shows a stool with three legs, Mac, Music and iPhone. (Not sure what happened to the fourth leg). He also said that after lunch, developers will get a sneak peek at Snow Leopard (10.6).

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles