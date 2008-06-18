The Jura F90 is a coffee maker than runs at $2000, largely due to its amazing internet powers, like remotely setting your coffee's strength (strong enough to kill a horse, plz) and getting diagnostics help without sending the whole unit in for service. But the software has some serious holes like a buffer overflow vulnerability that'll let hackers take over the PC you use to connect the F90 to the net, not to mention screw up your coffee, turning it into a sludgy cup of caffeinated tar, or worse, a watery, tea-like liquid. There's no patch yet, but there better be soon. A computer getting hacked is really trivial, but shitty coffee from a $2000 machine is goddamn criminal. [Cnet]
$2000 Net-Connected Coffeemaker Opens Your PC to Hacks, Crappy Coffee
Trending Stories Right Now
In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy
Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.