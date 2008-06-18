$2000 Net-Connected Coffeemaker Opens Your PC to Hacks, Crappy Coffee

The Jura F90 is a coffee maker than runs at $2000, largely due to its amazing internet powers, like remotely setting your coffee's strength (strong enough to kill a horse, plz) and getting diagnostics help without sending the whole unit in for service. But the software has some serious holes like a buffer overflow vulnerability that'll let hackers take over the PC you use to connect the F90 to the net, not to mention screw up your coffee, turning it into a sludgy cup of caffeinated tar, or worse, a watery, tea-like liquid. There's no patch yet, but there better be soon. A computer getting hacked is really trivial, but shitty coffee from a $2000 machine is goddamn criminal. [Cnet]