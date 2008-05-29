Zune Marketplace Adds a Bunch of TV Shows

The offerings over at Zune Marketplace is about to see a nice little update as Microsoft adds 400 new episodes of various television shows. That's not gigantic if you start analysing shows by 24-episode seasons (and even less when you scale it to dailies like The Colbert Report), but if you were to scale that in terms of MTV seasons, that's like 100+ new shows! Holy crap! Here's the full rollout schedule of the new content:
Zune Marketplace Video Store Update Schedule:
· Wednesday, May 28: COMEDY CENTRAL
o "The Colbert Report"
o "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart"
· Friday, May 30: NBC Universal
o "Friday Night Lights"
o "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
o "Law & Order"
o "Life"
o "Lipstick Jungle"
o "Saturday Night Live"
· Tuesday, June 3: SCI FI Channel
o "Battlestar Galactica Classics"
o "Destination Truth"
o "Ghost Hunters International"
o "Ghost Hunters"
o "Who Wants to Be a Superhero?"
· Friday, June 6: USA Network
o "Dr. Steve-O"
o "In Plain Sight"
o "Law & Order: Criminal Intent"
o "Monk"
o "Psych"
o "The Starter Wife"