Zune Marketplace Adds a Bunch of TV Shows

The offerings over at Zune Marketplace is about to see a nice little update as Microsoft adds 400 new episodes of various television shows. That's not gigantic if you start analysing shows by 24-episode seasons (and even less when you scale it to dailies like The Colbert Report), but if you were to scale that in terms of MTV seasons, that's like 100+ new shows! Holy crap! Here's the full rollout schedule of the new content:

Zune Marketplace Video Store Update Schedule: · Wednesday, May 28: COMEDY CENTRAL o "The Colbert Report" o "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" · Friday, May 30: NBC Universal o "Friday Night Lights" o "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" o "Law & Order" o "Life" o "Lipstick Jungle" o "Saturday Night Live" · Tuesday, June 3: SCI FI Channel o "Battlestar Galactica Classics" o "Destination Truth" o "Ghost Hunters International" o "Ghost Hunters" o "Who Wants to Be a Superhero?" · Friday, June 6: USA Network o "Dr. Steve-O" o "In Plain Sight" o "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" o "Monk" o "Psych" o "The Starter Wife"