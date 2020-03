If you're anything like us, your zipper always has a hard time staying in the up position. Button fly jeans are a horrible solution, because you end up peeing all over yourself in an emergency. Enter the ZipHolder. It's a little elastic loop that attaches to the top of your zipper and hooks to your button. No more embarrassing exposure incidents during movies, job interviews and jury selection. How could we say no? [Zip Holder via Smart Stuff via Oh Gizmo via New Launches]