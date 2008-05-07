Your PSP Doesn't Glow (Yet)

Since my PSP generally sits on the shelf, it might as well serve a greater purpose, like as a night light. This XCM Magic Night Glow face plate for the PSP Slim could create such a night light, air traffic control signal, or radioactive PSP prank. During the day, the covers look pretty normal. (This one is a tomato-soup red). But at night...

...I suddenly feel an urge to smash my DS into a thousand little pieces. At the moment, the XCM covers are yet to be priced/released. But hit the link in a week or two if you're interested. [Extreme-Mods via technabob]