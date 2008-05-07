How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Your PSP Doesn't Glow (Yet)

Since my PSP generally sits on the shelf, it might as well serve a greater purpose, like as a night light. This XCM Magic Night Glow face plate for the PSP Slim could create such a night light, air traffic control signal, or radioactive PSP prank. During the day, the covers look pretty normal. (This one is a tomato-soup red). But at night...

...I suddenly feel an urge to smash my DS into a thousand little pieces. At the moment, the XCM covers are yet to be priced/released. But hit the link in a week or two if you're interested. [Extreme-Mods via technabob]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

