You Can Officially Kill a Man With a MacBook Air...By Cutting Them

Sure, the edge of the MacBook Air is impressively thin. But did you know that it's razor thin? According to some German users, the edge is refined enough to slice through freshly baked bread or your arm. This dude says (via machine translation) that he simply turned with his elbow pressed against the Air, and suddenly he was spewing red stuff on his carpet. I'm not really sure there's an explanation for the bread thing. But I do smell a photo contest here! Update: People whose German is better than Google's say that the dude was cut with a vanilla MacBook, NOT an Air. Stealth danger! Also, the bread slicing was a bust. But photo contest potential remains. [fscklog via Engadget via BBG}