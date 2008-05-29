How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Yamaha's Disklavier Mark IV V 3.0 is the Most Gadgety Piano Yet

This Yamaha Disklavier Piano could be the most advanced piano we've ever seen, and we've seen several (forced piano lessons FTW). Not only does it have Wi-Fi to download MIDI files onto itself so it can play back songs, you can record performances—with vocals and other instruments—as well.

Files are stored onto the piano's hard drive and can be transferred via USB to a PC, and then easily burned onto a CD for in-car listening. Plus, if you hook up the piano to a TV, you can display lyrics and graphics for a song on it. The best part? You can stream songs from the internet and have the piano play it by itself, depressing the keys and pedals at the right time, fooling your parents into thinking you've learned the song when you've actually spent the time playing your NES! Win! [Yamaha]

