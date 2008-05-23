Yamaha Branded Deus Ex Machina Motorcycle Exoskeleton: A Segway On Steroids

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Art Centre Pasadena student Jake Loniak has taken everything that is cool about exoskeletons and motorcycles and crammed it into this Yamaha-branded Deus Ex Machina concept motorcycle. The vehicle is powered by ultra-capacitors and doped nano-phoshpate batteries (similar to the ones currently used in hybrid cars) and it is controlled using 36 pneumatic muscles with 2 linear actuators set along a spine consisting of seven artificial vertebrae. Even the helmet is pneumatically attached.



If constructed, the designer believes that it could achieve a top speed of 120 kph (0-100kph in 3 seconds) with a recharge time of 15 minutes and cycle time of 1 hour. We may never know if that is true, but I say throw some sort of storage compartment on this thing and let's find out. [Art Centre Pasadena via Hell For Leather]

