Yamaha Branded Deus Ex Machina Motorcycle Exoskeleton: A Segway On Steroids

Art Centre Pasadena student Jake Loniak has taken everything that is cool about exoskeletons and motorcycles and crammed it into this Yamaha-branded Deus Ex Machina concept motorcycle. The vehicle is powered by ultra-capacitors and doped nano-phoshpate batteries (similar to the ones currently used in hybrid cars) and it is controlled using 36 pneumatic muscles with 2 linear actuators set along a spine consisting of seven artificial vertebrae. Even the helmet is pneumatically attached.





If constructed, the designer believes that it could achieve a top speed of 120 kph (0-100kph in 3 seconds) with a recharge time of 15 minutes and cycle time of 1 hour. We may never know if that is true, but I say throw some sort of storage compartment on this thing and let's find out. [Art Centre Pasadena via Hell For Leather]