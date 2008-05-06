Yahoo Still Yanging Onto Microsoft Deal

Yahoo founder and beleaguered CEO Jerry Yang decided yesterday that it was Microsoft's fault that the merger talks fell apart, even though Microsoft upped its bid from US$31 to US$33 in order to keep negotiations going. Yang wanted US$37 per share—a far cry from the US$24.37 it dropped to when Microsoft walked. Bottom line: Jerry finally figured out everyone hates him for screwing up a good thing, and now he's sitting there calling Microsoft's number over and over, bottle of Beam by his side, hoping beyond hope that Microsoft, and not Microsoft's angry mum, picks up. Actually, Jerry, from what we've read, we're not sure anyone's gonna pick up. [Reuters]