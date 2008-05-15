Xtand Makes iPhone Into Very Small, Underpowered iMac

The Xtand is a solid aluminium stand that not only holds your iPhone when your hands have better things to do, but does so in that "I'm an aluminium stand that looks like an iMac stand" kind of way. It's 100% fanboy gear, but we have to admit, the 360-degree rotation and cable management system (aka hole in the back) actually look kind of convenient. No word on price at this time. If only Jeff Foxworthy's career were alive right now, we could end this post with a decent "you might be an Apple fanboy if..." joke. Our condolences to his family. [JustMobile via MobilitySite]