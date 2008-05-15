How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Xtand Makes iPhone Into Very Small, Underpowered iMac

The Xtand is a solid aluminium stand that not only holds your iPhone when your hands have better things to do, but does so in that "I'm an aluminium stand that looks like an iMac stand" kind of way. It's 100% fanboy gear, but we have to admit, the 360-degree rotation and cable management system (aka hole in the back) actually look kind of convenient. No word on price at this time. If only Jeff Foxworthy's career were alive right now, we could end this post with a decent "you might be an Apple fanboy if..." joke. Our condolences to his family. [JustMobile via MobilitySite]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

