XNA Hits The Zune This May

Our wait for games on the Zune is slowly coming to an end, as Microsoft has announced that XNA (an Xbox 360-light game platform) will come to the Zune this month. Not every title will be supported—Microsoft only has four XNA titles running on the Zune at this very moment—but those that arrive will support up to 8-player ad-hoc wireless gaming (as we mentioned before). Also of note, developers can use the Xbox 360 controller with the XNA software development kit and to map Zune actions to the controller.

Developers only have a measly 16MB of RAM to work with, so don't expect to see anything currayzeee. But it's good to see the Zune and Xbox 360 finally swap some spit. This is just like the series finale of Friends!!