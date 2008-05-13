How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Xbox 360 "Lips" Getting Announced Tomorrow?

8bitjoystick (a site known for some good Xbox 360 intel) has confirmed that Microsoft has been working on an Xbox 360 accessory known as "lips." What's "lips," you ask? No one knows for sure, though we know it's not the Wiimotesque Newton, and voice certainly comes to mind. As does kissing and some dirtier stuff. Meanwhile, major gaming forum NeoGAF spotted "lips" in the lineup of Microsoft Gamer's Day tomorrow. We'll keep you updated if the announcement hits. In the meantime, speculate away as to what "lips" could be in the comments. [8bitjoystick and NeoGAF via 360-HQ]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles