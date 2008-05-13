Xbox 360 "Lips" Getting Announced Tomorrow?

8bitjoystick (a site known for some good Xbox 360 intel) has confirmed that Microsoft has been working on an Xbox 360 accessory known as "lips." What's "lips," you ask? No one knows for sure, though we know it's not the Wiimotesque Newton, and voice certainly comes to mind. As does kissing and some dirtier stuff. Meanwhile, major gaming forum NeoGAF spotted "lips" in the lineup of Microsoft Gamer's Day tomorrow. We'll keep you updated if the announcement hits. In the meantime, speculate away as to what "lips" could be in the comments. [8bitjoystick and NeoGAF via 360-HQ]