World's Tallest Lego Tower Reaches 30 Metre Mark

Once again, the record for the world's largest Lego tower has fallen. Last year, the Lego bricks towered 29.2 metres over Toronto. This year, in celebration of Lego's 50th anniversary, participants at Legoland in Windsor, UK built a tower resembling a Viking longboat mast that managed to hit the 30 metre mark using 500,000 bricks. Hitting the 100 foot mark is definitely a fitting way to celebrate the 50th anniversary—but I can't help but wonder how high they can go next year. [Metro and Daily Mail]
Once again, the record for the world's largest Lego tower has fallen. Last year, the Lego bricks towered 29.2 metres over Toronto. This year, in celebration of Lego's 50th anniversary, participants at Legoland in Windsor, UK built a tower resembling a Viking longboat mast that managed to hit the 30 metre mark using 500,000 bricks. Hitting the 100 foot mark is definitely a fitting way to celebrate the 50th anniversary—but I can't help but wonder how high they can go next year. [Metro and Daily Mail]