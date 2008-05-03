World's Largest Foosball Table: You Don't Have This Much Game

Think you are a foosball champion? How about stepping your game up to the Table Football XXL? There is no information about how long this table actually is, but sufficed to say— you are going to need to bring some friends. In fact, two full soccer teams (22 players) could go head to head on this thing in what would undoubtedly be an epic foosballing showdown. Unfortunately, you may never get a chance to try your skill—the Table Football XXL is a one-of-a-kind item built as an advertising stunt for Amstel beer. [Airworks via DVICE]