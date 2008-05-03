How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Work For Gizmodo: Asia/Australia Editor Wanted

Hey you! Want to work for Gizmodo? We're currently looking for an editor in Australia, Asia (Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, India, etc.) or somewhere in the general region to work for us. Blogging/Journalism experience is preferred, but not entirely required. You just need to possess a passion for both gadgets and writing, and have more than a cursory knowledge of both.

AU: This is for the US site, obviously. If you think you've got what it takes, what are you waiting for? Writing for Giz is awesome!

Send emails to [email protected] with the subject "Asia/Australia Editor" with either three sample posts done in Gizmodo style (seriously, follow the template we have laid out), or a link to your current blog. Take your time with these so they best represent your writing ability. Also attach your resume and some information about yourself. It's a full-time gig, and you will be posting during normal hours (Asia/Australia's normal hours).

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles