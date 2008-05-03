Work For Gizmodo: Asia/Australia Editor Wanted

Hey you! Want to work for Gizmodo? We're currently looking for an editor in Australia, Asia (Japan, China, Korea, Taiwan, India, etc.) or somewhere in the general region to work for us. Blogging/Journalism experience is preferred, but not entirely required. You just need to possess a passion for both gadgets and writing, and have more than a cursory knowledge of both.

AU: This is for the US site, obviously. If you think you've got what it takes, what are you waiting for? Writing for Giz is awesome!

Send emails to [email protected] with the subject "Asia/Australia Editor" with either three sample posts done in Gizmodo style (seriously, follow the template we have laid out), or a link to your current blog. Take your time with these so they best represent your writing ability. Also attach your resume and some information about yourself. It's a full-time gig, and you will be posting during normal hours (Asia/Australia's normal hours).