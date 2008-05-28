Windows 7's UI is going to be unveiled by Ballmer and Gates tonight at All Things D during their interview. We'll be there, so check back periodically to see what the Steves have, since pretty much all we've seen so far is Windows 7 under a Vista UI. [All Things D - Image Credit (Just a concept)]
Windows 7 UI To Debut At All Things D Tonight
