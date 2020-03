The first legit shots of Windows 7, the successor to Windows Vista, were just unveiled by Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer in person at the All Things D conference. It's the evolution of the surface table, using multitouch on the desktop. Looks like Tablet PC. I'm not impressed so far, but only because it doesn't move that far beyond the Surface Table demos we saw last year. More photos in a bit. [All Things D]

Here's the list of all new features announced in Windows 7.