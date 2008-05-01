Windows 7 and Windows Live to Have Even More Forced Integration

In a move that's sure to make the EU giddy at the possibility of levying more fines, Microsoft's been circulating some internal memos brainstorming ways to better connect the next version of Windows with the next version of Windows Live. The author dreams of a system where each user can log into their Live accounts (usually your @hotmail.com address) and be automatically connected as you're setting up your computer for the first time.

It also talks about lofty goals like making this for "individuals around the world, designed to help them stay connected...and protected." We read this as forcing people to onto an online system so lousily managed that, according to their own employees, Microsoft has to go and buy Yahoo in order to fix it. [ZDNet]