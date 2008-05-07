Will The Wiimote Blend? (SPOILER ALERT: Yes.)

We're almost afraid to post this "Will It Blend" Wiimote edition video, as it's sure to reignite the wildfire of giggling commenters who scan every post to be the first to drop that trademark line. Maybe, due to the comment publishing lag, we'll even see two Will It Blends in a row, the ultimate Will It Blend faux pas. Three is not unheard of, but as we all know, whenever three douchebag comments hit at once we risk a black hole opening after the jump and sucking any scant intelligence not already lost to whippets and mobile phone tumors.

In other words, enjoy. And some of you may want to avoid the comments until...ehh...July is probably safe. Actually, you'd better make it August. OK, September. 2009. [via Kotaku]