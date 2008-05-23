Will Mankind Ever Wear Video Glasses?

Video glasses. They should have taken over by now. The technology is good enough and cheap enough for the entire tech-buying world to be watching movies on simulated 40-inch screens (rather than squinting at their phone's pitiful 2.4-inch display, pretending we can really see the movie). But we're not. For well over a decade, Man has outright refused to sport a pair of video glasses, as if He feels a revulsion for oversized electronic eyewear from deep within His DNA. But could times change?

