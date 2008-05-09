Why The System Is F%^ked - Channel 9 Wins Appeal Against IceTV

Why on earth is this still going on? I thought it was finished last year.

Here's an idea Channel 9: Pull your fucking head out of your ass and stop wasting precious resources trying to screw over IceTV in the courts, and instead focus that money on some more quality programming.

According to the IceTV blog:

Chief Justice Black, Justice Lindgren, Justice Sackville have together ruled against IceTV and the Federal Court's previous judgment in the case originally brought against IceTV in May 2006, by the Nine Network regarding an alleged breach of Nine's copyright.

Forgive my cynicism, but it's almost like these judges must want this to just keep going on so they can collect their million dollar salaries and buy themselves a third 72-foot yacht each.