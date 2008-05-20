How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

What You Missed Last Weekend

So, you missed out on Gizmodo's stellar weekend coverage because you got lost in a mysterious wardrobe, and ended up in a thinly veiled religious war with talking animals. No biggie. Here's the crème de la crème.
• A replica of the supersonic helicopter from Airwolf was for sale, and still smelled like Jan-Michael Vincent.
• Chen looked into Microsoft's Mediaroom IPTV and it kicked cable and satellite's butt.
• A gorgeous set of microwaved CDs dazzled the eyes, but ruined the microwave.
• Apple went to war. BOOM!
Firefox 3 Release Candidate 1 (with bugs) is available for download.

• The coffee table fireplace threatened the sanctuary of piled up mail order catalogs everywhere.
• The most dangerous enemy one soldier encountered overseas turned out to be a puddle.
• Japan's Aveilan virtual fitting rooms turn you into a paper doll!
• Oscar Pistorius is officially eligible for the Olympics, prosthetic legs and all.
• Revolve power strip posts look cool, probably kill cats.

