What Using a BlackBerry Kickstart Will Be Like (Hint: Just Like a Regular BlackBerry)

The guys at Crackberry have gotten their hands on some authentic looking slides that talk about the "Kickstart experience," which is basically all about keeping the flip phone's BlackBerriness intact. It's mostly "duh" stuff, though it's sorta interesting how feverishly they're making the experience of opening and closing the phone exactly match holstering and unholstering the plank versions. Also, you can flip through missed alerts on the external screen without opening the phone. And play music! Very exciting. (If you think so too, check out all the slides over there.) [Crackberry]