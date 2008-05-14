What The Budget Means For Gadget Fans

Last night K-Rudd unleashed his government's first federal budget. It was riveting stuff for anybody even remotely interested in what kind of economics are involved in planning the finances for an entire country.

Considering I struggle to balance my household budget, the chances of me paying attention to last night's events were slim. However, our good friend Angus was kind enough to sort through all the boring bits about childcare and health, and come up with a down-to-earth guide of the important technology bits for APC.