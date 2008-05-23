How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

What Happens When a Computer Programmer Decides to Build a Cheap Surfboard?

Not surprisingly, you get the nerdiest surfboard ever. The "Shredder" surfboard was designed by a computer programmer named Mike Sheldrake after he decided to replace his old board. Since he did not possess the skills necessary to make a board the traditional way, he decided to use 3-D modelling software to design a snap-together deck built out of 400 pieces of computer cut corrugated cardboard then shellac it with fiberglass and epoxy resin. Thanks to a mathematically sound triangular pattern, force is evenly dispersed throughout the board—making it incredibly strong.

Sheldrake has already sold one of his creations to a pro surfer and he plans on improving his technique to develop boards that are stronger, lighter and more flexible. To that end, he hopes to have a product site launched in the near future where customers can custom design their own boards. And, since they are made from inexpensive materials, it should make a day of surfing at the beach a lot more affordable. [Popsci]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles