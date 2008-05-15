How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

What Gadget Can You Not Live Without, Even for a Day?

According to a survey by IDC and Nortel, for over a third of people, their mobile phone is the most important thing in their pocket—they'd even leave their wallet and keys at home if they could only take one thing with them for 24 hours. If I had to leave the house for a day and could only bring a single "thing" with me, it'd probably be my iPod nano (even over my wallet)—I don't need to talk to other people, I need to ignore them. But you might be less of a misanthrope than I am—so what's the most important gadget you carry, the one chunk of shiny plastic and metal you can't separate yourself from, even for a single day?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

[Reuters, Image via Flickr]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles