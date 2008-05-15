What Gadget Can You Not Live Without, Even for a Day?

According to a survey by IDC and Nortel, for over a third of people, their mobile phone is the most important thing in their pocket—they'd even leave their wallet and keys at home if they could only take one thing with them for 24 hours. If I had to leave the house for a day and could only bring a single "thing" with me, it'd probably be my iPod nano (even over my wallet)—I don't need to talk to other people, I need to ignore them. But you might be less of a misanthrope than I am—so what's the most important gadget you carry, the one chunk of shiny plastic and metal you can't separate yourself from, even for a single day?

