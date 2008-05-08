Wet X-Light Surround Basin: The World's First "Musical" Washbasin

At this point we have seen iPod docks fitted to just about everything under the sun, so it should come as no surprise that a company decided to develop a sink capable of playing tunes from your MP3 player. Fortunately for designer Jan Puylaert and the guys at WET, their X-Light Surround Basin should be considered as more than just a gimmick—it actually looks really cool with the transparent, light-diffusing acrylic polymer (PMMA) basin revealing the speaker system underneath. Throw some LEDs on this thing and it would be like a party in your bathroom.

[WET via Trendir]