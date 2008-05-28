Watch Netflix's Watch Now on Unlimited Machines

Not only can you watch Netflix's streaming movies on your HTPC and Xbox 360, you can now watch them on unlimited PCs just with a quick registry trick. The "trick", which is just copying the registry entry from a working machine onto a new one, can only be done with XP->XP or Vista->Vista, but you have three licenses to watch so that shouldn't be a problem. Now all that's left is finding something worth watching in the gimped catalog of movies Netflix offers for streaming. [Tech Recipes via Lifehacker]