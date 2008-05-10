Watch Netflix Downloads On Your Xbox 360

By installing the vmcNetflix plug-in to a Vista Premium Media Centre computer, you can watch streamed Netflix content on an Xbox 360. It's buggy, but it's a lot better than watching Netflix on a laptop screen. (Providing you have Netflix, an Xbox 360 and a Vista Media Center.) Maybe Netflix should open up streaming to lots of devices, not just windows PCs as of today. I know Mac support is coming, but combining wide support for their online services with disc delivery, it could be a pretty sweet hybrid of the old and new. Video demo post jump. [vmcNetflix via Hacking Netflix and Thomas Hawk, thanks Mike]