We showed you the little lazy-kid-moving RingBo yesterday, and now we have a ludicrous video of it in action. Watch! As an adorable Korean toddler spins aimlessly in circles in a variety of outfits. Listen! To some of the most ridiculous music to be produced since the 1980s. Cringe! At the thought of parents dropping US$140 to allow their 3-year-olds to give up on walking at such a young age. You're looking at the future, friends. The lazy, lazy future. [Koreannovation]