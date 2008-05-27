Wannabe Supersonic Skydiver Foiled by Weather: Tomorrow Looks Good

Those of you who've hunted for news of crazy Frenchman Michel Fournier and his attempt on the skydiving height record (and the sound barrier) will be pleased to know that the jump is still on: just delayed by the weather. During his pre-jump oxygen breathing session this morning, the wind began to rise. Three weather balloon surveys showed the wind speed was too high to launch his main balloon. So, it looks like it'll be happening tomorrow instead, and you'll be pleased to know the forecast is excellent. [Le Grand Saut]