Wall-E Movie is Jonathan Ive's Latest Design Job

CNNMoney/Fortune has a story out saying that Eve, the female character to stand opposite Wall-E in the movie of the same name, was designed in part by Apple lead designer Jonathan Ive. The robot design is kinda cool, in that it reminds me of the most recent incarnation of Marvin the Paranoid Android, but the real story to be told is of Ive's day spent with the Pixar guys working on Eve.

Wall-E director Andrew Stanton said he wanted the design to be high-end, but also "seamless and for the technology to be sort of hidden and subcutaneous." Stanton called this philosophy straight out of the Apple playbook and called up El Jobso in 2005. Steve sent over Johnny Ive for the day.

But oddly enough, Ive was as tight lipped as ever, despite being commissioned by Jobs for the task. So while the Pixar designers were running design ideas by Ive for Eve, all he would do is nod his head yes or no, as to whether or not he agreed. "Apple is so proprietary and so secretive that he couldn't even really allude to where the future of technology was going," said Stanton. And Pixar is a company which Jobs owns a stake in. Kinda creepy if you ask me. [Fortune]