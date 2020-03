The Wall Street Journal confirms all of the details unearthed a few days ago about BlackBerry's touchscreen Apple killah: Dubbed Thunder, it's only got four physical keys and it'll be exclusive to Verizon Wireless in the US and Vodafone abroad. They also toss in a launch date—Q3 of this year, meaning September at the latest, practically right on the heels of the BlackBerry Bold. Looks like RIM is seriously stepping up its game—whether or not it's 'cause of the iPhone, we like it. [WSJ]