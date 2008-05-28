Wall Of Sound Is Predictably Not Build From Bricks

In Wall of Sound, artist Maia Urstad has used hundreds of CD players to recreate the classic stone fences bridging farms in Norway. We realise there's a deeper statement here about recycling. We hope that statement is "start building more badass boombox fences in Norway." [ADW and Maia via MAKE]
