We don't normally think of glitz when we think of Walgreens, but maybe that's entirely the point. The company is building the world's "most complex, powerful and digitally advanced" sign to hover over their new flagship store. And 5 kms of it is covered with 12 million LEDs capable of producing a trillion colours. But that's only part of the sign.

113 tonnes in weight, the entire sign spans 4,000 square metres when including vinyl components. That easily trumps the old Times Square champion from NASDAQ, which covered a suddenly modest 1,000 square metres.

Cumulatively, all of this sign will cover three sides of 1 Times Square with a solitary animation. Never has a sale on pantyhose been so grossly over-promoted. [NYTimes via BBGadgets]

