Vudu Version 1.5 Update Lets You Extend Expired Movies (Every Video Service Needs This)

Vudu has just been bumped to version 1.5, and the headlining feature should make its way to every video rental setup: Extensions! If you only get halfway through No Country for Old Men (or any other flick) before the 24-hour window is up, you can extend the rental period for a discounted price, US$2 off HD movies and a buck off regular ones. The option is available for a week after the flick expires, and then you have another 30 days to start watching, and 24-48 hours after you hit play. Downside is you can only extend a movie once. Still, awesome and overdue feature. [Vudu]