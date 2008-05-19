How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Virtual Fitting Room Turns You Into An Online Paper Doll

The one thing I never buy on the Internet anymore is clothing, after realising for the umpteenth time that the dress that looked great on the 6 foot, 45kg model doesn't quite hang the same on me. But Japan-based Aveilan Company's virtual fitting room technology might make me give Internet clothes shopping another chance.

Aveilan's Awesaba is a program that lets you create an online mannequin of yourself. To use it, you upload a photograph of yourself in a specific pose - face forward, standing straight, with your arms at your sides a little out from your body. You then have a virtual you to click and drag clothes onto.

The company sells Awesaba to online merchants, who then provide the service free to their customers. As with all things that would make my life a lot easier, it's Japan only right now. Maybe by the time they get version 2.0, complete with 3D modelling and a style adviser who'll tell you not to match that hat with those shoes, we'll have finally jumped on Awesaba in the U.S. [Popgadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles